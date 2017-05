A new study by the National Foundation for Australian women highlights the absence of gender-aware analysis in the government's latest budget.

Proposed budget measures including changes to benefits and tax increases will have a disproportionate impact on women, a new study has found.

The National Foundation for Australian Women has released a report that calls on the Prime Minister to commit to re-introducing gender aware budgeting.

"The point to note is not just the harsh effects on low-income women but also that it is not discussed in the budget papers," the study states.