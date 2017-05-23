AFL operations manager Simon Lethlean says the league won't wait until the season's end to crack down on the jumper punch.

The AFL will immediately act to outlaw the jumper punch, rather than wait to the season's end.

A day after league boss Gillon McLachlan said any type of punch had no place in the game, football operations manager Simon Lethlean revealed the AFL would take the unusual step of changing the rules mid-season.

"That's up to me now to give the MRP (match review panel) the equipment by which to be able to classify for either more forceful contact or for more intent and we'll work out how to do that in the next few days," Lethlean told SEN radio on Tuesday.