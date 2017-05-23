Adelaide have retained the services of AFLW best-and-fairest Erin Phillips for the 2018 season.

The AFLW's best player, Erin Phillips, has re-signed with premiers Adelaide for next season.

Co-captain Phillips led the Crows to the inaugural title this year, picking up an array of honours including league best-and-fairest, grand final best-afield and club champion.

Phillips will also take up a role as high performance coach with the AFL late in the year where she will work with youth academy teams.

The 32-year-old is also an Australian Opal but her future in basketball is unknown after being cut by her team Dallas Wings and retiring from the WNBA.

But she accepted an off-field role with the Wings and will return to Australia in November.

"Last season was truly a dream come true, so to be able to stay at Adelaide is fantastic. I couldn't imagine playing with any other team," Phillips said.

"With my retirement from playing in the WNBA, I'm looking forward to giving my body a rest and spending time with my family in Dallas before returning to Australia refreshed and ready to take on the second season of the AFLW."