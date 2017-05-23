The number of asylum seekers who must apply for protection in Australia by October 1 or face deportation has been shrunk by 10 per cent in two weeks.

More than 7000 asylum seekers must apply for Australian protection by October or face deportation, but the number of outstanding cases has been slashed by 10 per cent in a fortnight.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has set a non-negotiable four-month deadline for the asylum seekers who arrived by boat to lodge a protection claim.

At the end of April, there were 7853 outstanding refugee applications, which had been reduced to 7194 by May 14.

* 2853 of those yet to apply are Iranian;

* 1196 are stateless, including Rohingyan people;

* 991 are Sri Lankan; and

* 403 are Afghani.

The balance is made up of smaller groups including Pakistani, Vietnamese and Bangladeshi people.

Almost half of the asylum seekers yet to lodge applications are families with minors, while 3081 are not in families and 700 are families with no minors.

Immigration officials told a Senate hearing in Canberra on Tuesday the caseload reduction in the past two weeks had tracked a similar path since December, when reminder letters were sent out en masse.

Greens senator Nick McKim flagged specific concerns about Rohingyan people, who have been offered translation help in letters sent, which many cannot read because they're illiterate.

He also pressed immigration staff about waiting lists at legal providers, with officials confirming they'd heard about such resource constraints including access to Freedom Of Information documents.

Senator McKim and cabinet minister Michaelia Cash sparred over the October 1 deadline, after he unsuccessfully challenged her to list all the countries she'd travelled to or transited through in the past 30 years.

"Are you aware that the bar for application for many of these people was only lifted as late as December last year?" Senator McKim said.

"Yes I am, but that doesn't mean you can't be in a process to actually go out and get the information. Tens of thousands of people have already been able to fill out these forms," Senator Cash fired back.

"Many of them have actually received assistance to do so," Senator McKim said.

The hearing was told the bar on applications had been lifted for everyone except for a handful of exceptional cases, many of whom had absconded and were proving difficult to track down.