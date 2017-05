The High Commission in London is making "urgent inquiries" on the fate of any Australians after a suspected bombing in Manchester.

The federal government is trying to find out if any Australians have been caught up in a blast in the north England city of Manchester.

The High Commission in London is making "urgent inquiries", the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed.

There are reports of a "number of fatalities" but no further details.

The emergency happened at the end of a concert by US performer Ariane Grande at Manchester Arena.