NSW are certain Johnathan Thurston will overcome a shoulder injury to turn out for Queensland in next Wednesday's State of Origin opener in Brisbane.

But Blues coach Laurie Daley has one simple message: He will be targeted.

Thurston was named at No.18 for Queensland on Monday morning, with Anthony Milford in the No.6 jersey as the Origin veteran battles to overcome a shoulder injury.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters claimed the Australian five-eighth was "unlikely" to turn out at Suncorp Stadium but Daley wasn't buying that news.

"He'll be there for sure - no doubt," Daley said.

"He's one of the best competitors the game has seen and his durability is second to none. He prides himself on his toughness.

"He'll be there, we expect him to be there."

Thurston will be given every chance to turn out for the Maroons, with Walters refusing to give the 36-game veteran a deadline to pass a medical to play.

He has become a target for Blues' attackers throughout his Origin career, with Fox Sports Stats showing he averages 3.9 missed tackles per game.

Even if he is given a medical clearance and is deemed fit to play next week, Daley is looking forward to his players offering him an even more physical test on the field.

"Going into an Origin game with a crook shoulder, if he's not 100 per cent he will be tested," Daley said.

"We've made it quite clear that if he plays we'll have a crack at him, as we do every time he plays."

Meanwhile Daley said he was not concerned over the fitness of NSW centre, Josh Dugan.

Dugan was ruled out for three weeks with a cheekbone injury following Australia's Test win over New Zealand on May 5, meaning he will theoretically be available just days before Wednesday's clash.

"He'll be right to go," Daley said.

"He'll do a light session Wednesday but from Thursday on, he'll be right into everything.

"Speaking to him today and having the doctor look at him, we're confident that everything will be okay.

"With the plate and everything in it, they say it'll be a lot stronger. I don't think he's got any doubts."