Concertgoers have been offered shelter after a suspected terror attack that killed 19 people at a Manchester pop concert.

British locals and hotels in Manchester have opened up their doors to concertgoers fleeing a terror attack at a Ariana Grande show which has killed at least 19 people.

A hotel near the venue has reportedly taken in dozens of children following the explosion at Manchester Arena on Monday night which has also left about 50 people injured.

Holiday Inn hotel near Manchester Arena reportedly took in "50+ children" who were unaccompanied at the US singer's gig.

City residents also took to social media offering to take in any people left stranded, using the hashtag #roomformanchester.

"Anyone needing somewhere to stay following tonight's incident in Manchester just get in touch, spare room & hot kettle #RoomForManchester," James Plowright tweeted.

The city's mayor, former Labour MP Andy Burnham, tweeted: "If you are stranded in the area you can... follow #RoomForManchester where hotels and local people of our great city are offering refuge."

Pat Carney, the council's spokesman for the city centre, said police are treating the area as a "live site" and it was not known if there are other incidents in the area.