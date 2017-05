Minister for International Development and the Pacific Concetta Fierravanti-Wells heads to Mexico for an international forum on disaster risk and management.

Australia has pledged $12.3 million to help build disaster resilience in the Indo-Pacific region as a delegation heads to a forum in Cancun, Mexico on the issue.

International Development and the Pacific Minister Concetta Fierravanti-Wells will lead the delegation at the Global Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction which begins on Wednesday.

"This is an excellent opportunity to promote Australia's credentials as a global and regional leader in disaster risk management," she said before departing.