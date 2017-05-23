There are fresh calls for compensation for the Stolen Generation, 20 years after the landmark Bringing Them Home report.

A federal Liberal backbencher has expressed concern about giving compensation to members of the Stolen Generation that could be passed onto their grandchildren.

It's an issue that needs to be carefully considered, Senator Chris Back says.

"If people who were the subject of being removed from their families have still got situations that need to be addressed be they medical or mental health or whatever, I certainly think it's the role of governments and indeed institutions to assist them," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"I think you need to think very careful about what the level (of compensation) would be and what it would be used for."

Labor senator Murray Watt said there was merit in a compensation scheme, pointing to Queensland which made ex-gratia payments to indigenous people whose wages had been stolen.

"Twenty years on I think we need to think about how we properly recognise the immense trauma people went through," he told reporters.