West Coast's travel woes continue to haunt coach Adam Simpson, who admits he doesn't know what he's going to get from his players away from home.

Sunday's 61-point drubbing by Essendon at Etihad Stadium was West Coast's third loss in Melbourne this season, the other two coming against Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG.

Simpson agreed his side's form on the road this season isn't indicative of a team capable of winning the flag.

"That's a fair statement ... our good is really good and our bad is really, really bad," Simpson said on Fox Footy's On The Couch.

"So finding the balance between those two is our challenge.

"That's what's so frustrating about us at the moment - you don't know what you're going to get when we travel."

Despite their travel woes, the Eagles are fourth on the ladder with a 6-3 record after nine rounds.

They return to the sanctuary of their home ground at Domain Stadium this Sunday where they'll face second-placed Greater Western Sydney.

Simpson promised a savage reaction at the selection table after the upset loss to the Bombers.

When asked on Monday night how many players from that disastrous performance should feel nervous ahead of selection for the clash against the Giants, Simpson quipped "21".

"The depth of our squad is pretty strong but we've got to find a balance ... we've got to play the kids as well," he said.

"We can't get through this season just going back to the tried and true (players), we'll blood a couple of young players as well.

"There will be changes this week."

The coach would dearly love to add injured ruckman Nic Naitanui to his on-ball mix.

He said a decision would be made on Naitanui's possible return from a knee reconstruction later this season after the club's bye round.