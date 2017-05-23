The Greens are calling on the government to set up a national anti-corruption body during debate on draft laws to stamp out secret payments involving unions.

The federal government is being urged to consider outlawing secret payments across the board, not just between employers and unions.

Greens MP Adam Bandt told parliament on Tuesday that Malcolm Turnbull's move to stamp out corrupting benefits was nothing more than a political stunt and challenged the prime minister to expand the legislation and set up a national anti-corruption watchdog.

"For this government, if you've got a blue collar they throw the book at you, but if you've got a white collar they turn a blind eye," he said during debate in the lower house.