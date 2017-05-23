Indian mining giant Adani has indefinitely postponed a board meeting that was expected to give the go-ahead to the Carmichael coal mine in Queensland.

The federal government warns thousands of desperately-needed jobs in Queensland are under threat after Indian mining giant Adani deferred a final investment decision on its controversial Carmichael coal mine.

The company's decision followed factional wrangling inside the Queensland government that delayed a cabinet discussion over royalty payments.

"It's a remarkable and embarrassing situation for Queensland that they don't even have a tax regime in place," federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan told ABC radio on Tuesday.