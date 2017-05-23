Warriors lock Simon Mannering has overcome a hamstring issue and will start in this weekend's NRL clash with Brisbane.

Warriors stalwart Simon Mannering will make his NRL return from a hamstring niggle when his side take on Brisbane on Saturday.

Sorely missed in successive defeats to Penrith and St George Illawarra, 30-year-old Mannering will line up against the second-placed Broncos and will hope to improve a leaky Warriors defence.

The ex-Warriors and Kiwis captain often completes up to 50 tackles a game at lock, with his teammates struggling to cope in his absence.

They made 57 missed tackles last Friday in a 30-14 loss to the Dragons.

"He adds a lot to our group and it's good to have him back this week," Warriors boss Stephen Kearney said.

"We certainly missed Simon's presence."

Elsewhere, the State of Origin-enforced absence of Queenslander Jacob Lillyman has resulted in a reshuffle from Kearney.

The freshly re-signed James Gavet, who started on the bench against the Dragons, will start alongside stalwart Ben Matulino.

Gavet signed a contract extension until the end of the 2019 season on Tuesday, having produced some encouraging early-season form despite the 14th-placed Warriors' troubles.

Albert Vete returns to first grade in Lillyman's absence, named on the bench after being dropped to the NSW Cup for round four.

"Albert has earned his opportunity," Kearney said.

Solomone Kata and Manu Vatuvei, meanwhile, remain sidelined with calf issues.

Utility Tuimoala Lolohea, still reportedly angling for a move to the Tigers, has again been named on the extended bench.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Blake Ayshford, David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Ben Matulino, Bodene Thompson, Ryan Hoffman, Simon Mannering. Interchange: Nathaniel Roache, Sam Lisone, Albert Vete, Bunty Afoa, Tuimoala Lolohea, Toafofoa Sipley, Ligi Sao, Mason Lino.