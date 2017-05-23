Daria Gavrilova has continued her good run of form and easily advanced to the second round of the Strasbourg Open.

Daria Gavrilova wasted little time beating 21-year-old American Louisa Chirico in the opening round of the Strasbourg Open.

The Australian world No.25 defeated Chirico 6-2 6-3 in just over an hour of court time to join fellow Australians Samantha Stosur and Ashlight Barty in the second round.

Gavrilova will next play Russian qualifier Elizaveta Kulichkova, while Stosur is set for a showdown with American qualifier Madison Brengle.

All three Australians are playing their last event before the French Open gets under way at Roland Garros on Sunday May 28 and Gavrilova is coming off a quarter-final performance at the Italian Open.

Joining them in the second round is fifth-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who breezed past American world No.87 Jennifer Brady 6-3 6-4.

Garcia's countrywoman Alize Cornet was sent packing though - she was ousted by Chinese eighth seed Peng Shuai 3-6 7-5 6-1.