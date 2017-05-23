Cronulla back-rower Wade Graham has terrorised Queensland's halves at club level for the last few years but he's unsure it's a job he'll do for NSW in Origin I.

He's the hitman who has made a habit of flattening Queensland's superstar playmakers but mystery surrounds Wade Graham's role in next week's State of Origin opener.

The Cronulla forward has been one of the form players of the NRL this year but coach Laurie Daley couldn't find a place for him in his starting 13 due to skipper Boyd Cordner occupying the left back-rower position.

It was expected that Graham would be sent on a seek-and-destroy mission against Queensland's halves after having tremendous success in nullifying them at club level over the last few years.

Graham laid the foundation for the Shark's 11-2 win over Melbourne in round six after rattling Storm and Queensland half Cooper Cronk's cage on several occasions.

In the Cowboys' meeting with the Sharks last year he honed in on Johnathan Thurston, however was guilty of being overzealous and missed Origin II after being suspended for a high shot on the North Queensland playmaker.

It's for those reasons Cronk, Anthony Milford and Thurston - should he recover from a shoulder injury in time for game one - will have their eyes up when Graham makes it onto the field next Wednesday.

"They played for Melbourne and the Cowboys, they've had a lot of success over the last few years and when you're back at clubland you need to prepare and play the best you can," Graham said.

"That's all I do. Hopefully I can do it in this arena."

Graham's defensive aggression and ball-playing has been a big reason behind the premiers' success over the last few years.

He also has a ready-made combination with Sharks teammate James Maloney as part of a lethal left-hand side.

However he predicted his role for the Blues would be very different to the one he plays at club level.

Both Cordner and lock Tyson Frizell are expected to play big minutes and his use will depend on the flow of the game and injuries.

"I haven't spoken to Loz or Sterlo (Blues adviser Peter Sterling) yet about what their thoughts are," Graham said.

"It's going to be a bit of a different role for me this year coming off the bench. They'll have their plans.

"No doubt as we get into camp we'll have a chat."