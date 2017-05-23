Clinton Gutherson and Mitchell Moses are watching extra videos of each other as they attempt to quickly click into a new NRL halves combination for Parramatta.

Clinton Gutherson is unsure how long it will take to gel with Parramatta's new halfback Mitchell Moses, but they're cramming to make it happen before it's too late.

The Eels have lost two straight matches to slip to 10th on the NRL ladder at 5-6, and have an important clash with South Sydney on Friday night before their bye.

The next seven weeks - mostly without injured regular half Corey Norman - are likely to prove crucial, including matches against competition heavyweights Melbourne and St George Illawarra while they are without their Origin stars.

The Eels are losing no players to Origin selection, and are desperate to ensure they're firing to take full advantage of the situation and they need Gutherson and new arrival Moses up and firing.

"Every game is important from here on in. We've got to click as soon as possible to help the boys steer around," said Gutherson on Tuesday.

"If we can't click quickly it's going to cost the team."

Moses and Gutherson produced a mixed bag in their first match together since they played side by side as schoolboys.

From 41 plays inside the Raiders' 20-metre zone they helped the Eels cross three times, each in a 20-minute period either side of half time.

But with the game on the line, they were unable to direct the Eels to a much-needed victory as they lost 22-16.

The pair have since dedicated extra time away from the paddock to learn about each other's games.

"We've done a lot of video over the past few days and looked at each other's game and seen where we can chime in and help each other," Gutherson said.

"We were on the field today and we did some more video.

"Whatever we can do to speed up the process we're trying to do."

Meanwhile Gutherson said he was unsure which position he would fill once Norman returned from injury.

He had played fullback for the past month while regular No.1 Bevan French was out, and can play anywhere in the backline.