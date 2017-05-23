Europe's big cities are increasingly on high alert for terror attacks as the number of atrocities continues to grow.

A GLIMPSE OF TERROR ATTACKS OVER THE YEARS:

2017

May 22: Explosion, believed to be terror related, at the Manchester Arena music venue in northern England after a concert by US pop singer Ariana Grande, kills at least 19 people and injures 50 others.

April 7: A hijacked truck ploughs into a busy pedestrian area in central Stockholm, fatally injuring five people. A 39-year-old Uzbek man is charged over the attack

March 22: A man drives his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabs a policeman to death outside parliament. Four pedestrians die of their injuries and the attacker is shot dead

2016

December: A supporter of Islamic State steered a truck into a crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people. The suspect, a 24-year-old Tunisian man, was shot by police near Milan a few days later

July 26: Two IS-supporters kill an elderly priest with a blade and seriously wound another hostage in a church in the French town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray

July 24: A Syrian refugee who had been denied asylum in Germany detonates a bomb he was carrying in a backpack outside a music festival in Ansbach, Germany, wounding 12 people

July 24: A machete-wielding Syrian refugee hacks a pregnant woman to death and wounds two in the city of Reutlingen in Germany

July 22: An 18-year-old German-Iranian, kills seven teenagers and two adults, and wounds 21 in a shooting rampage in the centre of Munich

July 18: A 17-year-old Afghan refugee attacks passengers with an axe and knife on a train in Bavaria, Germany, wounding seven

July 14: A Tunisian man ploughs a truck through Bastille Day revellers in Nice, killing 84 people and injuring 303

March 22: Suicide attacks on the Brussels airport and subway kill 32 and injure hundreds; perpetrators have been closely linked to group that carried out attacks in Paris

2015

November 13: Islamic State-linked extremists attack Bataclan concert hall and other sites across Paris, killing 130 people; key suspect Salah Abdeslam is arrested in Brussels on March 18, 2016

February 14: Gunman kills Danish filmmaker Finn Noergaard and wounds three police officers in Copenhagen; a day later the gunman, Omar El-Hussein, attacks a synagogue, killing a Jewish guard and wounding two police officers before being shot dead

January 7-9: Gun assault on Paris offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and attack on kosher grocery store kills 17 people. Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claims responsibility, saying it is in revenge for Charlie Hebdo's depictions of the Prophet Mohammed

2014

May 24: Four people killed at Jewish Museum in Brussels by an intruder with a Kalashnikov; accused is former French fighter linked to the Islamic State group in Syria

2013

May 22: Two al-Qaeda-inspired extremists run down British soldier Lee Rigby in a London street, then stab and hack him to death

2012

March: A gunman claiming links to al-Qaeda kills three Jewish schoolchildren, a rabbi and three paratroopers in Toulouse, southern France

2011

July 22: Anti-Muslim extremist Anders Behring Breivik plants a bomb in Oslo then launches a shooting massacre on a youth camp on Norway's Utoya island, killing 77 people, many of them teenagers

November 2: The offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris are firebombed after the satirical magazine runs a cover featuring a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed; no one is injured

March 2: Islamic extremist Arid Uka shoots dead two US airmen and injures two others at Frankfurt airport after apparently being inspired by a fake internet video purporting to show American atrocities in Afghanistan

2005

July 7: 52 commuters are killed in London when four al Qaeda-inspired suicide bombers blow themselves up on three subway trains and a bus

2004

March 11: Bombs on four Madrid commuter trains in the morning rush hour kill 191 people