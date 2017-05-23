Darius Boyd admits he thought Billy Slater would be a certainty for Queensland's State of Origin opener next week in Brisbane.

But Boyd is not complaining, saying he wants to repay the Maroons selectors' faith otherwise the roles may be reversed by Origin II.

Slater was the big-name omission when Queensland opted to stick with incumbent fullback Boyd for May 31's Origin I in Brisbane.

Much to the surprise of Boyd, who thought Slater was a "certainty".

"I thought they would have picked him to be honest," he said.

"There was a lot of talk about it ...and he has been playing really good footy.

"He's a legend of the game and he's done Queensland so proud - I thought it was more of a certainty."

Boyd played 23 of his 26 Origins on the left wing, scoring 16 tries.

And he had been expected to revert back to the position to accommodate Slater's return as Maroons fullback for game one.

But Maroons selectors stayed loyal with Boyd who regained career best form when he made the Test and Queensland No.1 jersey his own last year with Slater sidelined battling shoulder issues.

Not that Boyd was taking the No.1 jersey for granted.

"You are never safe," he said.

"If I play a bad game next week I won't be playing the next that's for sure.

"Loyalty is a key thing but you still have to do your job because there are plenty of guys knocking down the door.

"But in saying that I am happy they picked me - now I want to show them they made the right choice."

Former Queensland playmaker Ben Ikin led a chorus of disapproval over Slater's snub.

"There's no way I could have let Billy Slater out of that team," Ikin told Fox Sports TV.

"Knowing how great he had been for Queensland in past series and knowing Darius Boyd was more than willing to shift, and he has played on that left wing and done the job before."

Boyd's retention as Queensland fullback has sparked speculation Slater's 27 game Origin career may be over.

However, Boyd hoped he would one day again see Slater in maroon.

"He's been a great player for Queensland for such a long time and he's still playing great footy," he said.

"It's up to the selectors. They made this call.

"But I am sure his career is not over."