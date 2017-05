Liberal MP Andrew Laming says 'Advance Australia Fair' has become outdated and the lyrics should be changed.

The Turnbull government has shot down a call by one of its own MPs to revise the lyrics of the national anthem to better represent modern Australia.

"Hell no," said Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister James McGrath in the briefest of statements on Tuesday.

He was responding to Liberal backbencher Andrew Laming who said 'Advance Australia Fair' had become outdated and should be changed to reflect how the country was today.