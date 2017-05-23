Marc Leishman has joined Jason Day and Adam Scott in earning a full exemption for the US Open golf tournament.

All 27 exemptions into the June 15-18 event at Erin Hills in Wisconsin were awarded to players who earned a place in the top 60 in the official world rankings and brought the total number of exempted players to 78 for the year's second major.

Leishman, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March to claim his first PGA Tour win since 2012 joins fellow Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott as current exemptions in the field.

Others earning exemptions included Spain's Jon Rahm and Rafael Cabrera Bello, England's Ross Fisher and Lee Westwood, Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, South African Louis Oosthuizen, Belgian Thomas Pieters, Swede Alex Noren, Japan's Yuta Ikeda and Hideto Tanihara, Canadian Adam Hadwin, South Korean Wang Jeung-hun, and Italian Francesco Molinari.

Billy Horschel was among a group of Americans also claiming exemptions after moving into the top 60 by winning the Byron Nelson Classic on Sunday in a playoff against Day.

The winner of the May 25-28 European Tour BMW PGA Championship will also earn an exemption.

The number of fully exempt golfers may increase with the addition of others who move into the top 60 players from the rankings as of June 12.

Other spots in the field will be filled through sectional qualifiers.