Paul Gallen says Queensland's State of Origin dominance will stop in this year's series with the loss of key players.

NSW selecting on form as opposed to Queensland's loyalty to incumbents plus the loss of key players will end the Maroons' decade-long State of Origin dominance, Paul Gallen says.

"I just think Queensland's time is up," the former Blues captain told Sky Sports Radio on Tuesday.

Gallen, the most-capped NSW captain whose sole series victory came in 2014, gave Laurie Daley's Blues squad a tick of approval, lauding the side's form and experience.

In contrast, the Cronulla veteran said Queensland would struggle to cope with the loss of Corey Parker to retirement and Greg Inglis and Matt Scott to injury.

Superstar five-eighth Johnathan Thurston, who is hampered by a shoulder problem, is also unlikely to play having been named 18th man and replaced by Anthony Milford.

Gallen also expressed surprise at the decision to leave out veteran fullback Billy Slater.

"The side that Queensland have been able to pick over the last 10 years, you just looked at it and it's just been the best player in the best positions, in-form, playing really, really well," Gallen said.

"I just think the look of this side this year compared to last year, they've just lost so much experience and talent - Inglis, Scott, Parker and obviously Thurston probably not playing.

"That's four big outs to have in this side, particularly a side that's been so consistent over the past 10 years.

"I just think it's NSW's time and I think you'll see the tide really turn."

There are also question marks over the NRL performances of Sydney Roosters forward Aidan Guerra, Warrior Jacob Lillyman and Manly's Nate Myles - players who have been solid for Queensland in the past.

Meanwhile, the Blues starting forward pack boasts a number of in-form players, including new captain Boyd Corder, Andrew Fifita and Tyson Frizell.

Gallen said signs of Queensland slipping were evident last year.

"They're relatively experienced now, this NSW side. I think everyone's in really good form," he said.

"They've (Queensland) just stuck with the side from last year that got the job done in the first two games.

"While Queensland have had this dominance, the majority of the games have been so, so close.

"That's why I think they've come to the end of their run and NSW and this young group of guys, along with this group with experience in there, are just going to take over."