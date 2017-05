Steven May is in no hurry to commit his future to the Gold Coast Suns with the AFL's new collective bargaining agreement yet to be finalised.

The cap is expected to lift from $10.4 million to $12.45m per club.

"Anyone coming out of contract has a lot to weigh up ... I wouldn't say I've been hesitant (to re-sign with the Suns) but waiting on the CBA has been the plan of action for the last 18 months," May said.