Sean McMahon says he wants to play for Queensland if the Melbourne Rebels are axed from Super Rugby. (AAP)

Wallabies flanker Sean McMahon will make a call on his playing future in the next few weeks with the Queensland Reds in the mix if the Melbourne Rebels are axed from Super Rugby.

The 22-year-old has been linked to a lucrative Japanese deal and says he will make a decision on his playing future soon.

McMahon says the uncertain future of the Rebels is having an impact on his decision but returning home to Brisbane is an option.