Tasmanian epilepsy sufferers struggling on mainstream treatments will be helped to consider medical cannabis with government funding.

Thursday's financial plan will include $3.75 million to help clinically assess sufferers who find mainstream medications ineffective, Health Minister Michael Ferguson said.

"Tasmania has led the country in calling for a national, evidence-based response to provide safe access to medical cannabis, and the opening of Tasmania's Controlled Access Scheme will be a significant step forward," Mr Ferguson announced on Tuesday, adding that expert staff and neurology specialists will be recruited as part of the funding package.