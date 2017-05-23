Patients struggling with severe epilepsy will be able to consider medical cannabis treatment with budget funding from the Tasmanian government.
Thursday's financial plan will include $3.75 million to help clinically assess sufferers who find mainstream medications ineffective, Health Minister Michael Ferguson said.
"Tasmania has led the country in calling for a national, evidence-based response to provide safe access to medical cannabis, and the opening of Tasmania's Controlled Access Scheme will be a significant step forward," Mr Ferguson announced on Tuesday, adding that expert staff and neurology specialists will be recruited as part of the funding package.