A Senate committee has been told the title of 'acting deputy prime minister' does not exist but the Nationals deputy leader continues to use it.

A senior bureaucrat says there is no position of "acting deputy prime minister" despite the title having been used a number of times by Nationals deputy leader Fiona Nash.

When Malcolm Turnbull is overseas, the position of acting prime minister is filled by Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce.

During these times, Senator Nash has issued media releases using the title "acting deputy prime minister".

Labor senator Penny Wong asked officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet on Tuesday whether it was standard practice to appoint an acting deputy PM.

"No," replied DPMC deputy secretary Elizabeth Kelly.

Two other ministers were next in seniority to Mr Joyce - the attorney-general and the foreign minister.