Nashville have won through to their first Stanley Cup finals with a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks that sealed their NHL Western Conference series 4-2.

Three goals from Colton Sissons has lifted Nashville to a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks as the Predators clinched their first trip to the NHL's Stanley Cup finals.

With the score tied at 3-3, Sissons ripped home a one-timer from the left circle that was set up by Calle Jarnkrok, three seconds after the Predators killed off an Anaheim power-play.

Filip Forsberg and Austin Watson iced the win in the third and last period with empty-net goals to seal the Western Conference finals series 4-2.

Nashville will play either the Ottawa Senators or the Pittsburgh Penguins in the finals, starting on May 29 in the Eastern Conference venue. The Penguins lead that best-of-seven series 3-2.

Goalie Pekka Rinne made 38 saves for Nashville, who were outshot 41-18 as Anaheim controlled most of the last 50 minutes of action.

Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier, making his first career playoff start with starter John Gibson (lower-body injury) scratched, stopped only 12 of the 16 shots he faced.