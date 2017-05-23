Federal Labor's second most senior figure has taken issue with reports a majority of the shadow cabinet wanted to back a 0.5 per cent hike in the Medicare levy.

Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek has questioned reports the majority of her shadow cabinet colleagues wanted the opposition to back a universal hike in the Medicare levy to pay for the national disability insurance scheme.

She told ABC TV on Tuesday debate about the government's budget plan was a "friendly conversation between colleagues with different views".

Leader Bill Shorten, in his budget reply speech, committed Labor to only supporting a 0.5 per cent increase in the levy to those earning more than $87,000 a year.