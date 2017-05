Titans forward Leivaha Pulu has signed with the Warriors on a three-year deal, while James Gavet has re-signed with the NRL club for an additional two years.

The hard-running Pulu, 27, was born and raised in New Zealand before moving to the Gold Coast as a teenager, and has made 34 Titans appearances.

The Warriors have also re-signed prop James Gavet, who is likely to partner Pulu up front in 2018, for an additional two years.