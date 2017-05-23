Essendon great Michael Long sees no reason why John Worsfold's side can't follow in the footsteps of Kevin Sheedy's famous Baby Bombers.

Essendon great Michael Long can see elements of the famous 'Baby Bombers' 1993 premiership team in John Worsfold's AFL squad.

Not much was expected of Kevin Sheedy's youthful team 24 years ago, while Worsfold's side also carried plenty of question marks in to this season.

Of course, Long went on to win the Norm Smith Medal as Essendon claimed their 15th flag with a grand final win over arch-rivals Carlton.

The 190-game champion believes there's no reason why this year's Bombers can't achieve the same feat in a very even season.

"I think there's a good mix there at the moment," Long told reporters on Tuesday.

"You've got to get the mix right with youth, speed, strength and experience and I think some of those signs are there.

"Every club has youth and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't ... but if you can tweak it and get it right anything can happen.

"Anything is possible.

"I think it's quite open this year ... I think Essendon are in the mix with the way they're playing, I think their form shows that, but there's still half (a season) to go."

The Bombers have won their past two games, against Geelong and West Coast, to sit 10th on the ladder with a 5-4 record.

Long spoke to reporters after taking part in an indigenous culture awareness session at the club's Tullamarine headquarters ahead of the annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Richmond on Saturday night.

For the 13th time, Long will lead 'The Long Walk' to the MCG ahead of the match that has done so much to help fight racism in the sport and raise awareness of indigenous issues.

"It's all a part of how the game has led the way, in a lot of ways, in terms of changing what happens on the field and in the grand stands," he said of the AFL's indigenous round.

"The players have done that and the football clubs too - they have to be congratulated.

"But more so is that they continue to do it - I think there's a consensus from all clubs and players that (racism) is not part of this great game of ours."

Long is saddened by isolated incidents of racism in AFL crowds this season, but says growing awareness and education are part of an ongoing process.

"I think people are genuinely socially aware (now)," he said.

"We've had incidents in the grand stands but we've also had people put their hands up and say that that's not acceptable and called a security guard.

"We all make mistakes and we learn from them ... clubs reinforce that and players reinforce that.

"It'd be great if we lived in a perfect world but we don't and I think rounds like this weekend do make a difference."