The probable expansion of the Snowy Hydro scheme could nearly double in price once the cost of upgrading the electricity grid is added.

A $2 billion expansion of the Snowy Hydro scheme might also require a $2 billion upgrade to the poles and wires needed to transmit the electricity it creates.

Snowy Hydro Ltd executives told a Senate committee on Tuesday the costs for the expansion were very much estimates at this point, with detail to be confirmed when a $29 million feasibility study is finished by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited the Snowy Mountains in mid-March to announce the study into expanding the iconic hydropower scheme to provide more storage and backup energy capacity.

In the budget a fortnight ago, the commonwealth announced it was talking to NSW and Victoria about buying out their shares of the scheme to allow an easier path to funding the expansion.

The project is likely to involve building 27km of tunnel and a new 2000mW power station 1km underground.

The bulk of the $2 billion is for civil engineering, and the final cost will depend on the geology of the mountains, Snowy Hydro chief operating officer Roger Whitby told senators.

Chief executive Paul Broad says the company hopes to have boring machines in the mountains check the geology in the next month or so.

"The $2 billion is a very, very rough top level estimate to build the whole scheme," he told senators.

But Mr Whitby said that price tag didn't include "deeper transmission" upgrades.

Snowy Hydro is working with NSW electricity grid operator Transgrid to determine how much that would cost.

Mr Whitby was reluctant to give a ballpark estimate, saying it depended on many factors, but eventually conceded it was "potentially more than $1 billion" but less than $2 billion.

Snowy Hydro started discussing the possible expansion with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, which is part-funding the study, in February and submitted a formal application on February 24.

It discussed the project with the prime minister's office in early March, about a fortnight before Mr Turnbull announced the study.