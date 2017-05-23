A new report shows the majority of recommendations from an inquiry into the Stolen Generation haven't been implemented 20 years on.

Members of the Stolen Generation are still facing the impact of unresolved trauma and distress 20 years after a landmark Bringing Them Home report was released.

A fresh report which shows the majority of the original recommendations have not yet been implemented will be presented to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten in Canberra on Tuesday morning.

"Our Stolen Generations haven't been able to heal because Australia has failed to address their needs in a coordinated, holistic way. As a result, their grief, loss and anger is being passed onto their kids and grandkids," Healing Foundation chair Steve Larkin said in a statement.