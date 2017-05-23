Sports clothing retailer Surfstitch is subject to a $100 million class action by shareholders upset by a series of profit downgrades and a tumbling share price.

Law firm Quinn Emanuel on Tuesday said it had filed the open class action in the Supreme Court of Queensland and that anyone who purchased or held shares between August 27, 2015, and June 8 last year is included.

Backed by litigation funder Vannin Capital, Quinn Emanuel alleges that Surfstitch failed in August 2015 to disclose it was trading at a loss and then covered up the omission with a series of transactions to boost revenue.

Quinn Emanuel said Surfstitch should never have made or repeated its 2015/16 earnings guidance of $15 million to $18 million.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the period - which excluded share based payments, acquisition-related costs and impairment charges - announced in August 2016 turned out to be a loss of $18.8 million.

"Companies need to know that the free market depends on them being up front with investors," Quinn Emanuel Partner Damian Scattini said in a statement.

"Class actions like this send a powerful message to company boards that if you mislead investors, you will be held to account."

Surfstitch's executive leadership team and its co-founders have all left amid the turmoil.

Surfstitch shares hit an all-time low of 6.9 cents on Monday - down from $2.13 in November 2015 - after the firm again downgraded its earnings guidance, said it will close its US office and expects its full-year loss to double.