The three-day CeBIT Australia kicks off in Sydney on Tuesday putting the global spotlight on NSW's technology strengths and investment potential.

The coolest technology and the greatest international innovative minds will be under one roof as CeBIT Australia 2017 kicks off in Sydney.

More than 340 exhibitors from around 34 countries will show off the latest tech gadgets at the three-day event that opens at Darling Harbour on Tuesday, with up to 15,000 visitors expected to attend.

"NSW has the largest technology sector and highest number of technology startups in Australia and we'll be showing our best of both on the NSW stand, and in the Startup Zone at CeBIT," NSW Minister for Innovation Matt Kean said in a statement.