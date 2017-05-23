Greater Western Sydney's Harry Perryman, who produced two match-winning smothers on AFL debut, hopes bigger and better things are to come.

The AFL's score review system has its share of critics but residents of Collingullie, the tiny southern NSW town that Harry Perryman hails from, are big, big fans.

Perryman produced two match-winning smothers on his AFL debut last Saturday, lifting late in the last quarter to help Greater Western Sydney complete a stunning comeback win over Richmond.

On-field umpires believed Shai Bolton snapped the match-winner for the Tigers but video replays confirmed it was touched off the boot by Perryman.

The Giants rushed the ball forward from the resultant kick-in and hit the front with a tick over a minute remaining in the game.

Collingullie was listed as having a population of 134 in the 2011 census.

Perryman senses the vast majority were at Spotless Stadium last weekend.\

They celebrated passionately, with the only disappointment being that Perryman's Collingullie and GWS teammate Matthew Kennedy wasn't part of the epic victory.

"After the game I reckon there would have been 70 or 80 'Gullie blokes hanging around, just going mad," Perryman said of his home-town support on debut.

"A lot of others went home on the bus that night so there probably would have been over a hundred.

"'It felt like one of those nights after 'Gullie won a premiership.

"They were all absolutely stoked for me. I reckon they were more pumped than me."

Especially Perryman's family, who descended on Sydney to watch the teenager begin his AFL career.

"Mum's got five brothers and four sisters, most of them were there," the versatile youngster said.

"And all the cousins. I reckon I had about 20 or 30 cousins there and 10 or 15 uncles and aunties.

"Then there's dad side.

"It was pretty fully on."

Perryman, a no-nonsense operator both on and off the field, knew the Sherrin "smashed" his outstretched fingers during the turning point of last Saturday's game.

But he was less certain about the vagrancies of the score review system, one of many factors that meant the game was different to anything he'd previously experienced.

"I didn't know if it would show up on the replay. Luckily it did," Perryman said.

"I wasn't doing much up until then, so I just dived at the ball and was lucky enough to get a hand on it.

"I don't really get nervous much but I was a bit nervous during that last quarter.

"It wasn't a bad first game but hopefully I can work on it a bit more this week and have a red-hot crack at the Eagles."