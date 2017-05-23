A decade after he tried to get the world talking about climate change, former US Vice President Al Gore is back and has a message of hope.

US President Donald Trump may "surprise" people when it comes to acting on climate change, says former vice president and environmental crusader Al Gore.

A decade after his award-winning environmental documentary An Inconvenient Truth, Gore is back at Cannes Film Festival with An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which follows him to the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris.

President Trump has vowed to quit the Paris Agreement which came out of the 2015 conference and aims to see an international reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

"I do believe there is a better than even chance that [Trump] will surprise many by keeping the US in the Paris Agreement, I don't know that he will but there's a chance he will," Gore said on the sidelines at Cannes on Monday.

Australia ratified the Paris Agreement last November, and is committed to bringing down emissions to 26 to 28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030.

The documentary sees Gore visit a conservative small town in Texas which is working toward renewable energy use.

"The mayor of that city doesn't use the phrase 'climate crisis' or the phrase 'global warming' he speak entirely about the economic advantages of shifting to renewable energy," Gore said, pointing to growing bipartisanship in American politics on the issue of climate change.

The sequel aims to send a "call to arms" for action.

"We have the solutions now," Gore said.

What remains is "to summon the political will to implement these solutions quickly enough, and I know from my own experience, that political will itself is a renewable resource."