Two Victoria Police officers who were stabbed by teenage terrorist Numan Haider outside a Melbourne police station are preparing to sue ASIO.

The Herald Sun says the two officers claim the spy agency failed to properly warn them about how dangerous Haider was before they agreed to meet him.

The 18-year-old Haider was shot dead outside Endeavour Hills police station after stabbing the two counter-terrorism officers in 2014.