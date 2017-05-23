Wasps are desperate for Kurtley Beale to recover from his hamstring injury in time for the English premiership final.

Wasps have sent the Australia fullback for a precautionary scan on his hamstring strain - but boss Dai Young admitted "he'll have to go some" to recover in time to face Exeter at Twickenham.

Beale pulled up with a hamstring concern in Wasps' breathless 21-20 semi-final win over Leicester in Coventry at the weekend.

Now the 28-year-old will throw everything at a quick-fire recovery to be able to play one more game for Wasps before returning to Australia this summer.

"It's a hamstring injury which you've got to rest for 24 to 28 hours to see how it responds, so we'll have a better picture come Wednesday really," said Young.

"We've got our fingers crossed. He'll have to go some to get fit really, but we'll give it the best shot.

"It's a strain at this moment in time, we're having him scanned today but that's precaution more than anything.

"He's got decent movement in it, although he's not going to run too quickly at this moment obviously.

"But the next couple of days will tell us whether he's a realistic option or not."

Wasps will enter their first Premiership final for nine years this weekend, with James Haskell one of the few survivors from that 2008 triumph.

The 32-year-old England flanker won an injury call-up to the British and Irish Lions late on Sunday, replacing Billy Vunipola who has withdrawn due to shoulder trouble.

Haskell had previously admitted making peace with the fact he would never represent the Lions - but has now been handed an 11th-hour opportunity.

Wasps boss Young hailed Haskell's elevation to the three-Test New Zealand tour, insisting the gritty Test star will be a good addition to Warren Gatland's squad.

"I'm delighted for him, I think to finish his career and not to be a Lion would have been a real shame," Young said.

"By his own admission he's not firing at 100 per cent yet, but he's getting better every game.

"He's got a bit of time to go for the Tests as well.

"So I'm sure come the Tests he'll be trying to push himself up there to get a crack at it."