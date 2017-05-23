The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Organising Committee says Games' bosses will learn lessons from the bombing in Manchester.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games' organisers have reassured patrons next year's event will be safe, after a suspected terrorist attack at a stadium in the UK.

At least 19 people died and 50 were injured when a blast ripped through the foyer of the Manchester Arena in the English city after a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande on Monday night (Tuesday AEST).

Security and fears about a possible terrorist attack is one of the main concerns for Gold Coast Games' organisers.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games' Organising Committee (GOLDOC) chief executive Mark Peters said his team will learn valuable lessons from the tragedy.

GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie has previously said next April's Games will be the safest "humanly possible" and Mr Peters stands by that comment.

"We've been working now since we won the bid, not just with the Queensland police, but also with the Australian Federal Police and internationally, getting the best possible information of how you run an event of this magnitude and what you put in place," Mr Peters said.

"We're still confident with our planning - never over-confident - and we'll continue to learn the lessons of what happened in Manchester and apply those to here."

Mr Peters said a lone wolf-style terrorist attack remained the key concern for organisers.

"All I can assure everybody is with the great security team we've got here within GOLDOC, that's been here since we won the bid, the Queensland police and the Australian Federal Police, everything that can possibly be done will be done," he said.