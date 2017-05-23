Labor MP Tim Watts has won backing from political opponents for his call to extend Australia's sponsored refugee resettlement program.

Federal MPs on both sides of politics have lent support to calls for a ramp-up of Australia's sponsored refugee resettlement program.

Coalition MPs Andrew Broad and Russell Broadbent along with Labor's Tim Watts are leading the push for the program to be expanded beyond its annual limit of 1000 places.

Mr Broad wants the intake increased to 10,000.

The Nationals MP said he has been won over after seeing how refugees breathed life into the town of Nhill in his western Victorian electorate.

"It's changed the culture of the town, it's opened the hearts of the people in the town and there's been a recent report that it's also contributing $41 million to the economic activity of a town of about 3000 people," he told parliament.

Any increase would have to be integrated with businesses that could demonstrate job security and integration support.

"And it can't just be the workers, it must be the families too," Mr Broad said.

Mr Watts has introduced a motion in parliament calling for the government to consider expanding the program as a cost-effective way for Australia to increase its refugee intake.

"There are areas of agreement in the community, civil society and even within this parliament about the role that Australia should play," he told MPs.

Mr Broadbent said Mr Watts had made a clarion call to compassion, conscience and common sense.

Liberal senator Chris Back said many refugees who came from rural areas in their home countries settled more quickly in the safety of small Australian country towns.

"If there are people of the level of generosity who are willing to sponsor groups of refugees ... I think this is a wonderful concept," he told reporters.

Government MP Jane Prentice said Australia was one of the most generous countries in the world when it came to accepting refugees.

"Clearly none of us want to see anyone in detention so I'm sure that's under consideration," she told reporters.

Fellow Liberal Andrew Laming said Australia had hit "the sweet spot on immigration arrivals and sponsored arrivals".