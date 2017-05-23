Oil and gas giant has ruled out major investments in the near term, with the focus for the next few years on boosting cashflows and returns.

Woodside Petroleum plans to boost cash flow through expansion of existing projects over the next few years but has ruled out investment for any major greenfield projects in the near term.

"At a time when large greenfield projects are challenging, Woodside is preparing to capture new value from low-cost brownfield developments," chief executive Peter Coleman said in an investor briefing.

He outlined three five-year horizons: the first, for 2017-21, will focus on boosting cashflows from existing projects; the second, 2022-2026, will seek to unlock value from ventures such as the Browse and Scarborough gas fields off WA; and third, beyond 2026, will look to developing long-term greenfield projects.