The Australian Cricketers' Association chief has warned players the Ashes could be under threat. (AAP)

The players' union is reportedly warning Australia's cricketers this summer's home Ashes series might be scrapped, even if a new pay deal can be reached tentatively with Cricket Australia (CA).

According to Fairfax Media, Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) chief Alistair Nicholson sent an email on Saturday to players, warning the Test series against England was under threat.

Negotiations over a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between players and the game's governing body have stalled, but the report indicates Nicholson and CA chief James Sutherland will meet on Sunday.

In the email, Nicholson states: "If there is agreement, the next step would be the more intensive MOU and contract drafting period.

"Given past experience and the massive detail involved, this would take some time and still may not be completed with time enough to meet the needs of fans, sponsors and broadcasters invested in the upcoming tours and the summer of cricket.

"I add that it is hard to conceive of any further flexibility the players could possibly offer in these negotiations."

Cricket Australia said it was surprised and perplexed by the ACA's claims but would not comment on key details.

The Ashes are due to start on November 23 in Brisbane, with Australia's next scheduled series being an August Test tour of Bangladesh.