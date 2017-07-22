Jesse Hogan has booted three goals in Melbourne's 23-point AFL win over Port Adelaide. (AAP)

A resurgent Melbourne have sent fellow top-four hopefuls Port Adelaide crashing to earth with a 23-point AFL defeat at the MCG.

The Demons were put to the test on Saturday by a fast-finishing Port but did enough to hang on, notching a 13.10 (88) to 9.11 (65) win to climb to fifth on the ladder.

Jesse Hogan and Jake Melksham each booted three goals for the Dees, while returning co-captain Jack Viney and defender Michael Hibberd were prolific ball-winners.

It was spearhead Hogan's third game back after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer, and by far his most impressive.

Port maestro Robbie Gray (31 disposals, nine clearances) and skipper Travis Boak (four goals) were magnificent after quarter-time but, by then, the damage was done.

The Power were left on the back foot after a dreadful first term during which they failed to absorb Melbourne's ferocious pressure.

Port's first goal didn't come until the 23rd minute of the second quarter, with Melbourne notching double the clearances and inside-50s to halftime.

Demons prime movers Viney, Clayton Oliver and Dom Tyson were dominant on the inside against a Power midfield brigade who have prided themselves on their contested football.

"We didn't seem to enjoy the fight or the contest," Port coach Ken Hinkley said.

"We just got steamrolled a bit on the inside."

The Power's woes were exacerbated by small forward Chad Wingard suffering a bad ankle sprain.

Wingard was helped off the ground late in the third quarter after Demons defender Sam Frost landed on him, and sat out most of the fourth term with his ankle iced.

Gray's move into the midfield proved a much-needed spark as the visitors pulled back to within three goals early in the fourth quarter.

But the Dees - who had four players returning from injuries - stayed in the contest and prevailed, with late goals to Melksham and Christian Petracca sealing the result.

"I thought obviously bringing so many players back, at some point in the game we were going to probably struggle a bit," coach Simon Goodwin said.

"The resolve of the group, and the ability to continue to find it, I thought shone through in the last quarter."

The loss will once more cast doubt on the Power's premiership credentials, given they haven't beaten a top-eight side this season.