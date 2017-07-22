South Australian Aboriginal elder and activist Yami Lester, who was left blind by the Maralinga nuclear bomb tests, has died aged 75.

Mr Lester, who died in Alice Springs on Friday night, was left blind as a young adolescent from the nuclear bomb tests in the 1950's, which he called the "black mist".

"Mr Lester was a key Aboriginal leader who embraced the challenge of bridging two worlds," NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Saturday.

"He never let his blindness hold him back, he was sharp as a tack in negotiating at the highest levels of business and government."

He joined the Aboriginal Advancement League in Adelaide, fighting to gain recognition for the British atomic tests in South Australia, and an acknowledgement for the 1800 Aboriginal people affected.

His work lead to the McClelland Royal Commission in 1984-85 which resulted in group compensation for the Maralinga Tjarutja people and long-term clean-up operations to restore the land.

Mr Lester, who has an Order of Australia, was also central to the work of the Pitjantjatjara Council that led to the grant of freehold title to traditional owners in South Australia.

His family has been offered a state funeral, and the South Australian government is consulting with his family to determine their wishes.