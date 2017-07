Melbourne have lost Cameron Smith and Billy Slater to injury early in the second half of their NRL clash with Canberra.

Slater was taken from GIO Stadium on a medicab after being knocked out by a high shot from Raiders forward Sia Soliola, who was placed on report.

Cameron Smith was ruled out of the game moments later with a pectoral strain suffered earlier in the second half.