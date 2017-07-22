Gold Coast still believe they can make the NRL's top eight, despite slipping to their 11th loss of the season against Penrith.

Gold Coast coach Neil Henry is refusing to give up on his team's faint NRL finals hopes, despite sinking to their 11th loss of the season against Penrith on Saturday.

The Titans couldn't take a trick in their 24-16 loss to the Panthers at Pepper Stadium, after they twice conceded run-away tries from loose balls and intercepts.

Gold Coast will now have to win at least five of their last six matches to have any chance of making the finals and their run home includes games against Brisbane, Parramatta and the Sydney Roosters.

"Yeah it is hard now, but we need to get out there and win the remainder of our games and we can play finals footy," Henry said.

Henry was frustrated after he felt a number of calls went against his team.

Penrith worked their way back into the match following a Tyrone Roberts error where there was a hint of a double knock-on, before Panthers centre Waqa Blake ran 70m to score.

"I thought they might have gone to a replay there to have a look, but he was pretty adamant his eyesight was right," Henry said.

"A 6-2 penalty count in the second half, possession 60 per cent to them ... we defended back-to-back sets a few times and it didn't seem to worry us.

"But in the end we don't get the two points."