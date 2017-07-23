Aaron Baddeley says he thought about shooting a British Open-record 62 during his sizzling final round at Royal Birkdale.

Aaron Baddeley has stormed home with a magical final-round six-under-par 64 to record his best-ever British Open result.

The Australian admits he was hoping to match Branden Grace's major championship-record 62 that the South African shot on Saturday when he lined up a 10-metre eagle putt attempt on the 17th.

"I gave it a run," he said.

"But it was nice to hole the 10-footer coming back."

The 37-year-old then needed a par on the last to match Ian Baker-Finch's 64 in 1991 when his countryman raised the Claret Jug with the lowest-ever winning total at Royal Birkdale.

Baddeley put his approach over the back, but made a great up-and-down to save par, earning a huge applause from the big gallery.

"I was thinking 63. I was trying to chip it in for 63," said the dual Australian Open champion.

"I knew Ian shot a low one but I didn't know it was 64.

"It was really nice today. I played beautifully. I don't think I could hit my irons much better than today.

"I knew I had that putt on 17 to have a chance to shoot a 62."

Baddeley was on track for his first top-25 finish in eight Open attempts after reeling off eight birdies, including six in his final 13 holes, on the demanding Southport links layout.

His score was his finest performance in 20 rounds at golf's oldest and greatest even since his debut as Royal Lytham and St Annes in 2001.

After opening with a 69 on Thursday, Baddeley posted two rounds in the 60s for the first time after missing the cut in his first six Open appearances.

At one-over 281 for the championship, Baddeley ended his round in a tie for 29th, on course to easily better his equal 69th at Lytham in 2012, with the winds forecast to pick up for the afternoon starters.

Baddeley missed the cut last time he played at Royal Birkdale in 2008.