Australia's Jessica Fox has taken gold in her final individual event at the under-23 world titles. (AAP)

Canoeist Jessica Fox has bounced back from Friday's heartbreak to take K1 gold at the under-23 world titles in Slovakia.

Australia's Jessica Fox has run the gamut of emotions after claiming gold in her final individual appearance at the Under-23 Canoe Slalom World Championships in Slovakia.

On Friday the two-time Olympic medallist was left reeling after a 50-second penalty robbed her of a certain gold medal in the C1 but she bounced back a day later to snare a fourth consecutive K1 title.

"There are days when you can have great big lows, and to come around and get back out there, it's what I love," Fox said.

"This is 50 times sweeter than yesterday. Yesterday was pretty draining emotionally. I gave everything in that run, and afterwards I was very upset emotionally.

"Today I didn't want to give the video judges any chance of giving me an asterisk or a 50, I wanted to be middle of the gates. I definitely had that fire from yesterday."

Brazil's Ana Satila was second and Poland's Klaudia Zwolinksa third.