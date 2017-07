HMAS Arunta and her crew are greeted by family and friends before docking in Fleet Base West. (AAP)

A Royal Australian Navy frigate and its 191 personnel have been welcomed home at Garden Island in Perth's south.

HMAS Arunta has been welcomed home after completing the longest Middle Eastern deployment by a Royal Australian Navy vessel since 1990.

The frigate and its 191 personnel docked at Garden Island in Perth's south on Sunday as family members waved and wept tears of joy.

During a nine-month deployment conducting counter-terrorism and maritime security operations, the crew intercepted 800kg of hashish and more than 500kg of heroin, denting terrorist funding lines, Commander Cameron Steil said.