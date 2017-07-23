HOW THE AUSSIES FARED IN DAY ONE HEATS AT THE WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS AT BUDAPEST ON SUNDAY:
Men's 400m freestyleP
- David McKeon (three minutes, 45.56 seconds) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's final
- Mack Horton (3:45.60) qualified fifth fastest for final
Women's 400m freestyle
- Ariarne Titmus (4:04.26 PB) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's final
- Leah Neale (4:13.38) 16th; failed to qualify for final
Men's 4x100m freestyle relay
- Cameron McEvoy, Zac Incerti, Alex Graham, Jack Cartwright (3:12.45) qualified second fastest for Sunday night's final
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay
- Emily Seebohm, Madi Wilson, Brittany Elmslie, Shayna Jack (3:35.18) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's final
Women's 100m butterfly
- Emma McKeon (56.81 equal PB) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's semi-finals
- Brianna Throssell (58.66) qualified 16th fastest for semi-finals
Women's 200m individual medley
- Kotuku Ngawati (2:13.03) qualified 16th fastest for Sunday night's semi-finals
Men's 50m butterfly
- David Morgan (24.19) 33rd, failed to qualify for Sunday night's semi-finals
Men's 100m breaststroke
- Daniel Cave (1:00.22) 20th, failed to qualify for Sunday night's semi-finals.