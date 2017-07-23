How Australia fared in the opening day heats at the world swimming championships at Budapest on Sunday.

HOW THE AUSSIES FARED IN DAY ONE HEATS AT THE WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS AT BUDAPEST ON SUNDAY:

Men's 400m freestyleP

- David McKeon (three minutes, 45.56 seconds) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's final

- Mack Horton (3:45.60) qualified fifth fastest for final

Women's 400m freestyle

- Ariarne Titmus (4:04.26 PB) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's final

- Leah Neale (4:13.38) 16th; failed to qualify for final

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay

- Cameron McEvoy, Zac Incerti, Alex Graham, Jack Cartwright (3:12.45) qualified second fastest for Sunday night's final

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

- Emily Seebohm, Madi Wilson, Brittany Elmslie, Shayna Jack (3:35.18) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's final

Women's 100m butterfly

- Emma McKeon (56.81 equal PB) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's semi-finals

- Brianna Throssell (58.66) qualified 16th fastest for semi-finals

Women's 200m individual medley

- Kotuku Ngawati (2:13.03) qualified 16th fastest for Sunday night's semi-finals

Men's 50m butterfly

- David Morgan (24.19) 33rd, failed to qualify for Sunday night's semi-finals

Men's 100m breaststroke

- Daniel Cave (1:00.22) 20th, failed to qualify for Sunday night's semi-finals.