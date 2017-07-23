Signout
How Australia fared in the opening day heats at the world swimming championships at Budapest on Sunday.
Source:
AAP
4 HOURS AGO 

HOW THE AUSSIES FARED IN DAY ONE HEATS AT THE WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS AT BUDAPEST ON SUNDAY:

Men's 400m freestyleP

- David McKeon (three minutes, 45.56 seconds) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's final

- Mack Horton (3:45.60) qualified fifth fastest for final

Women's 400m freestyle

- Ariarne Titmus (4:04.26 PB) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's final

- Leah Neale (4:13.38) 16th; failed to qualify for final

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay

- Cameron McEvoy, Zac Incerti, Alex Graham, Jack Cartwright (3:12.45) qualified second fastest for Sunday night's final

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

- Emily Seebohm, Madi Wilson, Brittany Elmslie, Shayna Jack (3:35.18) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's final

Women's 100m butterfly

- Emma McKeon (56.81 equal PB) qualified third fastest for Sunday night's semi-finals

- Brianna Throssell (58.66) qualified 16th fastest for semi-finals

Women's 200m individual medley

- Kotuku Ngawati (2:13.03) qualified 16th fastest for Sunday night's semi-finals

Men's 50m butterfly

- David Morgan (24.19) 33rd, failed to qualify for Sunday night's semi-finals

Men's 100m breaststroke

- Daniel Cave (1:00.22) 20th, failed to qualify for Sunday night's semi-finals.

Advertisement