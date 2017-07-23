Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the ATP event in Atlanta as he focuses on a US Open tilt. (AAP)

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from defending his Atlanta title but insists he will be fit and ready for next month's US Open.

Defending champion Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next week's Atlanta hardcourt event, with the Australian citing a strained right hip.

The world No.20 has not played since a first-round Wimbledon retirement after two sets. Kyrgios said that he still plans a return in a week at Washington, adding that he will be ready to play the US Open starting August 28.

The Canberran won the Atlanta title last year when he beat American John Isner in the final. As a result of his absence, his ranking is expected to drop around five places on the ATP list.

"Having to make the decision not to defend my title at the Atlanta Open was really tough and disappointing," he said on Twitter, adding that he had been "hopeful up to the last moment" but just was not ready."

Kyrgios has been back home in Australia working on his fitness.

He said that he will be ready for the start of the Open.